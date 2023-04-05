ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Up 2.4%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.26 and last traded at $79.19. Approximately 2,015,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,217,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

