ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Trading Down 0.8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 1,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

