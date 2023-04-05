Prom Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.07 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.64 or 0.00016597 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $84.73 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00030000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,976.50 or 1.00012270 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.69311458 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,886,820.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

