Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

