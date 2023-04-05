Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $159.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Progressive traded as high as $146.70 and last traded at $146.63, with a volume of 691332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.28.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.