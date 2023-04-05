Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Trading Up 0.6%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.52 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 3,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

Principal Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $670,000.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

