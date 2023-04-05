Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Pool by 33.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pool by 127.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 3.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pool by 50.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Pool by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

Pool Trading Down 3.5 %

POOL opened at $327.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $473.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

