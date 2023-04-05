PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.78

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 2105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.62.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

