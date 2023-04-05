Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. 1,445,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,800,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,892 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $3,981,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 317,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

