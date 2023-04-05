Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. 1,445,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,800,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
