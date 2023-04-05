Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,806 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 185,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

