Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 1,289 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 4,353,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,846,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

