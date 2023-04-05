Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.53 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,563,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 106,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 814,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

