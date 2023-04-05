Piper Sandler Raises Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $11.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of DTC opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.20 million, a PE ratio of -114.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

