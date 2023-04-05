PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,646. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.