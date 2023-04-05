PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMFGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,646. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)

