PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:PMX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,483. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

