PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 13,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,095. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
