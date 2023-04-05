PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 13,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,095. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $133,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,353,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.