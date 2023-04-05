PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

PDI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 400,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III acquired 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $134,095.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,429.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

