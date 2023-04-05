PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
PDI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 400,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III acquired 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $134,095.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,429.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
