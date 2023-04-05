PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PCN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 30,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.