PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PCQ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,753. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.