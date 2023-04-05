PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

PAXS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $19.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000.

