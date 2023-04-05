PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
PAXS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $19.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund
