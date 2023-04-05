Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 4.1%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.20 and last traded at $52.30. Approximately 50,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 529,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. Macquarie started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,600 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.
