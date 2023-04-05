Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust makes up 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after buying an additional 2,282,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after buying an additional 921,905 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock remained flat at $14.58 during trading on Wednesday. 355,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

