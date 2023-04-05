Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $101.95. 2,422,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,659,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

