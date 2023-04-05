PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. PGIM Global High Yield Fund accounts for about 1.8% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 311,646 shares during the period.

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Brian Reid purchased 4,000 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GHY opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

