Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 2.4% Higher

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

