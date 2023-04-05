Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.20. 13,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 13,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Investec downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,477.40.
Persimmon Trading Down 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.
Persimmon Cuts Dividend
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.
