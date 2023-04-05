Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.20. 13,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 13,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,477.40.

Persimmon Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Persimmon Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.3713 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

