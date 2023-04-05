Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,500 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 51,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

BLZE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

