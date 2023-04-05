Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,561,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,216 shares during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions comprises approximately 2.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Streamline Health Solutions were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth $5,868,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 3,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

