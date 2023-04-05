Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Aziyo Biologics worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.
Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of AZYO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 22,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.01.
Insider Activity
Aziyo Biologics Company Profile
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.