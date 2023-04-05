Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Aziyo Biologics worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of AZYO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 22,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Insider Activity

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,625,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,524.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

