Perkins Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,643,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Inuvo makes up 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 4.70% of Inuvo worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 740.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 179,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of INUV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

