Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,000 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Accuray by 258.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,325,049 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 131.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 72.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accuray Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 166,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,185. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.