Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Down 5.7%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.92. 947,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,961,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.25 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 35,741 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $199,077.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,413,465.10. Insiders have sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after buying an additional 5,593,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 3,756,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 3,060,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

