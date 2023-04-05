Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $119.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

