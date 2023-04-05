Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $110.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.391 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

