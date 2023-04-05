Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 471,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 725,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

