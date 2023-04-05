Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,728 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,970,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $83.80. 544,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

