Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3,978.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 324,726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

