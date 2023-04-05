Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 19th

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 4,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

