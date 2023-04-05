Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Up 6.4%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 715,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 137,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Paramount Gold Nevada Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.