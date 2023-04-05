Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Up 6.4%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 715,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 137,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.73.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
