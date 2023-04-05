Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. 207,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 151,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

About Panasonic

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Panasonic had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.