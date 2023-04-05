Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up to $8.35

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $8.63. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 12,981,498 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,391. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,676 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.