Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $182,865.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 54,690,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,764,949. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $13.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

