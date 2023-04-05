PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells $811,701.60 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagerDuty (PD)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.