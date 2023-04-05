PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 6.8 %

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PACW stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 4,114,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

