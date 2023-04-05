Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 836,658 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the previous session’s volume of 206,625 shares.The stock last traded at $7.84 and had previously closed at $7.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. TheStreet cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after buying an additional 3,380,554 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.