Outfitter Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.1% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.08. 269,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,438. The firm has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $284.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.