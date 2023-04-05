Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 560 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 441,234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,746,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.5 %

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 559,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.