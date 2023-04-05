Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after acquiring an additional 386,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after acquiring an additional 323,649 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDC Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

PDCE traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,545. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

