Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. CSX makes up about 1.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. 912,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,538,404. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

