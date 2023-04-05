Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. 88,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,801. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

